Erik Mejia and his Ta’Bueno Sonoma employs a nouveau model of restauranting, known in some places as “ghost kitchens.”. There are no ghosts in these kitchens, but they (the owners, not ghosts) usually deliver food or allow pickup, and sometimes cook at the same location as other chefs or former restaurateurs, without having to pay all the expenses of being the sole tenant or owner of a brick-and-mortar building. So you can enjoy their food at home, or at someone else’s home, but not in a commercial space.