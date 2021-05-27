Harbor Financial Services LLC Invests $678,000 in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)
Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com