Harbor Financial Services LLC Invests $678,000 in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

BLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.47.