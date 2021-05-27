Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Every single thing we know about how Jennifer Aniston stays in shape

By Jennifer Savin
Cosmopolitan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, let's not mince our words people: Jennifer Aniston is hot (always was, always will be) and on the days where I fully CBA to go to the gym, I've Googled 'Jennifer Aniston body' to get me motivated on more than one occasion. Which is fair enough, right? Given that the actress, who recently reunited with her Friends cast mates, is known for her love of all things health and wellness, getting a sweat on and eating well (she's also Chief Creative Officer at Vital Proteins, a collagen powder brand).

www.cosmopolitan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Exercise#Whole Foods#Salt And Pepper#Healthy Lifestyle#Real Love#Healthy Diet#Cba#Friends#Vital Proteins#Nhs#Vogue#Yahoo Food#Radio Times#Women S Health#La Jen#Workout#Hydration#Healthy Fats#Healthy Choices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Yoga
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesimdb.com

Lisa Kudrow Explains Why Her Son Thought Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

It's impossible not to love Jennifer Aniston, and apparently, that's true even when your own mom was also a Friends cast member. Lisa Kudrow visited Conan on Wednesday, May 12, where she told host Conan O'Brien that her son, Julian, who recently turned 23 and used to join his mom on the Friends set as a young child, has mixed feelings about now watching the iconic sitcom. "I know he hasn't seen every episode," Lisa shared about her only child, although she wasn't quite sure why he hadn't been more curious. "I know for a while, in school, people were watching it. And he kind of felt like he had to, so that he can participate in what everyone else was watching. And he did...
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston confirms exciting news about Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston has no doubt delighted fans after she shared some exciting news about the upcoming Friends reunion. Fans have been waiting ages to see the gang all get back together, and Jennifer confirmed that the one-off special would be available for streaming on 27 May. The star posted a...
CelebritiesElle

Jennifer Aniston Gushes About Ex-Husband Brad Pitt On ‘Friends’: ‘He Was Wonderful’

Jennifer Aniston has discussed her admiration for her 'fantastic' ex-husband Brad Pitt, revealing that he was one of her favourite guests stars on Friends. During a recent interview with Access, ahead of Aniston and her co-stars' long-awaited Friends reunion (which will air on Thursday, May 27), the cast opened up about some of their favourite guests appearances during the series, from Sean Penn and Julia Roberts to Reese Witherspoon and Alec Baldwin.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

How Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Really Felt About Each Other During Friends

Spoilers for Friends: The Reunion ahead. Ross and Rachel could have been a real-life couple. In the Friends reunion special on HBO Max, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, who played the famous couple on-screen, revealed that they had feelings for each other while filming Season 1 of the hit sitcom. They recalled flirting and getting cozy on set, including cuddling and spooning on the couch during rehearsal.
Celebritieswashwm.com

Jennifer Aniston Net Worth 2021

Friends cast Jennifer Aniston Net Worth is $300 million. Many know Jennifer Aniston from her role as Rachel in the sitcom Friends. She is a well-known Actress, businesswoman, philanthropist, and film producer. She has actor parents. Therefore, she decided to go on to doing acting herself. Everybody came to know...
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Unpacking What Jennifer Aniston Eats In A Day

I had many thoughts while watching the ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ reunion, most of them about how I could stop myself from sobbing long enough to actually watch the show properly. Another of them was how amazing Jennifer Aniston still looks seventeen years later. It’s like she hasn’t aged at all, and her...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Jennifer Aniston Is Not Letting This Comfy Sandal Trend Go, and Neither Are We

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you like to admit it or not, Rachel Green had some kind of influence on your wardrobe. Recently, Jennifer Aniston was spotted channeling her iconic Friends character in a simple black slip dress that has gone on to inspire a micro trend amongst supermodels. The fuzzy slides she paired with it might have been a little too comfortable or controversial (or both) for Rachel Green's taste, but that doesn't mean they don't look amazing on Jen.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston feels 'extremely lucky' following health update

Jennifer Aniston stunned fans with a social media post in which she revealed she’s feeling very fortunate. The Friends star shared a stunning photo of herself along with a heartfelt message. In the professional snapshot, Jennifer was wearing a sleek black outfit and had her arms outstretched with her head...
Beauty & FashionGrazia

Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Sheet Mask Brand Has Launched The Ultimate £12 Maskne Solution

There's a sheet mask made especially to counter maskne and everyone needs to know about it. Those in the know will be aware of the skincare brand 111Skin's credentials. The brand was founded by renowned plastic surgeon Dr Yannis Alexandrides MD who aimed to bring clinically inspired skincare and Harley Street level results to our homes. 111Skin has garnered a loyal following, which features the A-list likes of Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston to name just a couple. In 2020 Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram page to post a picture if herself in her pyjamas wearing a 111Skin mask (find out exactly which one here) and sipping on Champagne ahead of the Emmys.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Aniston celebrates major milestone by giving back

The one where Jennifer Aniston gets fully vaccinated! The iconic Friends star basked in the glory of getting her COVID-19 vaccination done on Friday, May 7. Alongside a blissful and beautiful photograph, she wrote: “Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good 🎶💪🏼.” In her typically kind fashion, Jen also used the moment as an opportunity to promote a larger cause and assist those in need.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Revisiting host’s first-ever on-set interview with Jennifer Aniston

Eighteen years ago, Ellen DeGeneres sat down for the first episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, welcoming her inaugural guest: Jennifer Aniston.DeGeneres announced on Wednesday that her daytime show will end after 19 seasons, meaning it’s now expected to wrap up in 2022.The programme’s first episode aired in September 2003. At the time, The Ellen Show, the sitcom on which DeGeneres starred between 2001 and 2002, had recently concluded, and DeGeneres was embracing a new career as a talk show host.Aniston, meanwhile, was still starring in Friends, which was about to enter its 10th and final season.“What’s better than...