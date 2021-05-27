Every single thing we know about how Jennifer Aniston stays in shape
Okay, let's not mince our words people: Jennifer Aniston is hot (always was, always will be) and on the days where I fully CBA to go to the gym, I've Googled 'Jennifer Aniston body' to get me motivated on more than one occasion. Which is fair enough, right? Given that the actress, who recently reunited with her Friends cast mates, is known for her love of all things health and wellness, getting a sweat on and eating well (she's also Chief Creative Officer at Vital Proteins, a collagen powder brand).www.cosmopolitan.com