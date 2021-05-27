newsbreak-logo
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeridian Management Co. lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

