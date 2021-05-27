iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 14.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.