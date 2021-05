The town Zoning Board of Appeals is set to meet Tuesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. via this Zoom link >>. In accordance with the provisions of Section 3.2.3A of the Zoning Bylaws that there has been filed by Villandry Construction Company of Arlington, Massachusetts on March 23, 2021, a petition seeking permission to alter their property located at 12 Christine Road – Block Plan 120.0-0013-0007.0 Said petition would require a Special Permit under Section 5.3.9 (A) (Projections into Minimum Yards) of the Zoning Bylaw for the Town of Arlington.