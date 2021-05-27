Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,593 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.5% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $58,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com