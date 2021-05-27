newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevel Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,593 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.5% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $58,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invesco Qqq Trust#Qqq#Financial Advisors#Unit Investment Trust#Securities Trading#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Trading#Stock Investors#Stock Funds#Sec#Axs Investments Llc#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Marketbeat Com#Index Tracking Stock#Investor#Company#Institutional Investors#Issues Securities#Hedge Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “. Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.71.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Corundum Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,489 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Comerica Bank Invests $212,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Other large investors have also recently modified their...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mariner LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 34.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 487.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,077 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,269 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Corundum Group Inc. Sells 3,276 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 14.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,501 shares during the period. Apogee Enterprises accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $1.20 Billion Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Masco worth $1,203,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.