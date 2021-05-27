Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “. Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.71.