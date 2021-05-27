ChickP Protein announces Singapore office

This agreement was signed within the framework of the opening of UNWTO’s first Regional Office in the Middle East in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It builds on the existing cooperation between the UN specialized agency for tourism and this leading international broadcaster towards restoring trust in travel and restarting tourism. Europe is the main source market for Middle East, a growing tourism destination and one that is coming of age, as shown by the opening of the UNWTO office there. The partnership will focus on identifying tourism-related news that will inspire and inform viewers and showcase the sector’s importance to drive recovery and sustainable development for all.