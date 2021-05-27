newsbreak-logo
Economy

ChickP Protein announces Singapore office

By Eric Schroeder
meatpoultry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREHOVOT, Israel — ChickP Protein, Ltd. has announced plans to add a new office in Singapore, a move the company said will better position it to meet the rapidly growing demand for plant-based products in the Asia-Pacific region. The new location will include a warehouse to help alleviate logistical bottlenecks.

