Law & Order: SVU has been going strong for more than two decades now, and launched a spinoff earlier this spring that was winning big in the ratings right off the bat. Of course, starring former SVU leading man Christopher Meloni in his big return to the role of Elliot Stabler all but guaranteed that Law & Order: Organized Crime would be a hit, but based on some comments from SVU actress Kelli Giddish, there is another perk to Meloni coming back and reuniting with Mariska Hargitay's Benson.