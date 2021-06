(June 6): Klarna Bank AB, Europe’s most valuable startup, will likely choose the U.S. over London for the Swedish fintech company’s blockbuster stock market listing. Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Sebastian Siemiatkowski said it’s “more likely” the buy-now-pay-later start up will opt for America for its listing as the sector faces scrutiny from U.K. authorities, according to an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper. Klarna was valued at $31 billion in a funding round this March, and the listing is likely in the next year or two.