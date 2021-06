The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington at a Thursday meeting awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Clinton County student Kristen Whitaker from Abeka Academy Home School. She is also enrolled in Agriculture Education and FFA at Blanchester High School. Kristen will be majoring in Agriculture Communications at Wilmington College. She has provided extensive leadership and service during her high school and church activities and Kiwanis is pleased to assist in her continued education and service in our community. She is shown with Kiwanis Scholarship Chair Nancy Rudduck and Kiwanian Ruth Curtis. Kiwanis is especially grateful for the memorial donations of longtime members Bob Curtis and Walter Hank, to be able to award this year’s scholarship.