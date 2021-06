The Navy veteran who ended up changing the lives of 90,000 fellow sailors following a 2019 court decision over Agent Orange died at the Owatonna Hospital on Friday. Albert ‘Al’ Procopio Jr. died at the age of 75 early Friday morning of kidney failure after a decades-long battle with exposure to Agent Orange herbicide during his service in Vietnam. According to Procopio’s family, he was in the process of transitioning from his home in Ham Lake to an assisted living facility in Owatonna, where his son Joe Procopio and his family lives.