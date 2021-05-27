Dinner hosted by Justin Smillie & Julio Cesar Ramos at Osteria Morini Miami Beach

Miami Beach, FL – May 21, 2021 – Trained under celebrity Chefs Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Jonathan Waxman (among others), author and Executive Chef Justin Smillie of Il Buco Alimentari e Vineria fame is known for his bold, seasonal take on Italian cooking – not to mention his legendary short ribs for two. As a special treat for Festival guests this year, Smillie brought his fast and loose style to Miami Beach for an intrepid dinner adventure at Osteria Morini, the new Miami Beach outpost of the legendary casual Italian restaurant, alongside Chef de Cuisine Julio Cesar Ramos. Ramos and Osteria Morini paid homage to the authentic and rustic cuisine and ambiance of the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. Guests dined in style and al fresco along the Collins Canal, with the stars above, the salt water below, and wine from the Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits portfolio in hand.