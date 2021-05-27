newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose shooting vigil: Caltrain offering free rides to Thursday evening event

East Bay Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaltrain is offering free rides to and from the vigil for victims of the VTA mass shooting that is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at San Jose City Hall. Caltrain will provide free fares on trains 260 and 264, which arrive at the San Jose Diridon Station at 5:09 p.m. and 5:39 p.m., respectively. Passengers must tell the conductor that they will deboard at Diridon for the vigil to receive the free ride. On the return trip, they must also tell the conductor that they attended the vigil.

www.eastbaytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Jose, CA
Traffic
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Free Rides#San Jose City Hall#Train Rides#Working Partnerships Usa#Free Fares#Vta Bus Service#Trains#Mass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord broke, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Waite: Abandon the Eastridge light rail extension project

This scathing commentary on Valley Transportation Authority’s light rail system comes from the report “Inquiry into Governance of the Valley Transportation Authority,” issued by the Civil Grand Jury of Santa Clara County in June 2019: “The (Eastridge extension) project makes no financial sense and survives only because powerful political forces continue to support it. VTA... The post Waite: Abandon the Eastridge light rail extension project appeared first on San José Spotlight.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Suspects arrested in San Jose double homicide

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose police arrested two males in connection to a September 2020 double homicide in downtown, NBC Bay Area reported. Police said that San Jose residents Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, were taken into custody last week as suspects in a fatal double shooting in the 600 block of South 8th Street on Sept.15, which caused injuries to four other people.
San Jose, CASFGate

Crews At Scene Of Brush Fire In South San Jose

Crews responded to a grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose. The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Yerba Buena Road and Brock Way, close to Hellyer County Park. Information about whether structures were threatened was not immediately available. Copyright © 2021 Bay City News,...
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Get hired! Job openings in and around Los Altos

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Los Altos: 1. Mobile Mechanic - Flexible Shifts; 2. Sr Administrative Business Partner, Ad Sales; 3. Sales Account Executive; 4. Technical Service Representative II; 5. Packaging Assembler; 6. Entry Level Operations Manufacturing; 7. Houseman; 8. OTR Team Truck Drivers; 9. Commercial Team Truck Driver Jobs; 10. Truck Drivers - CDL A;
Palo Alto, CAPalo Alto Online

VTA governance reform bill punted to next year

A legislative proposal to reform the governance structure at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will not advance this year after its author, Assembly member Marc Berman, opted to defer his bill to 2022. Posted by Bystander. a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood. 2 hours ago. Bystander is a...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley advocates of Reid-Hillview Airport closure face opposition

Disagreements over the danger lead airplane fuel poses to East San Jose neighborhoods came to a head at a virtual forum about the closure of Reid-Hillview Airport. The Silicon Valley chapter of environmental justice organization Mothers Out Front invited Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez to its monthly meeting Wednesday for a presentation detailing the... The post Silicon Valley advocates of Reid-Hillview Airport closure face opposition appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Indoor dining brings normalcy back to San Jose restaurants

Restaurants returning to indoor dining can breathe easier as customers come back inside and some normalcy takes shape. Before the pandemic, Anabel Nguyen and Alex Huynh’s family restaurant hadn’t taken a break in 25 years. But in March 2020, they closed for one month. “It was really stressful for all of us,” Nguyen said. Since... The post Indoor dining brings normalcy back to San Jose restaurants appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: 10 acres of grassland burn near Coyote Creek Park

SAN JOSE — Ten acres of “bone-dry” grassland near Coyote Creek Park burned Sunday morning as the Bay Area continued to experience drier-than-normal conditions, fire officials said. San Jose Fire Captain Brad Cloutier said fire crews were first alerted of the blaze at about 9:19 a.m. Sunday. It started in...