San Diego Filipino Cinema Hosts 2 BIPOC Filmmakers in Honor of AAPI Heritage Month

Scene from trailer to “In This Family,” which San Diego Filipino Cinema will screen virtually Saturday. Photo credit: Screen shot, Drama del Rosario, via YouTube

The San Diego Filipino Cinema hosts the virtual “Perspective Film Series: New Americans POV,” featuring the work of two documentary filmmakers, at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The cinema group will feature the work of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) filmmakers Peter Okojie and Drama Del Rosario in honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Okojie’s Breaking Forth, which depicts a young mom and boxer, received the best documentary short honor at last year’s Silicon Valley Film Festival. Del Rosario’s In This Family tells the story of his loved ones’ reaction after he’s outed by a teacher. It was honored with the Juried Prize at the PBS Short Film Festival in 2020.

A 6 p.m. Q&A session will follow the screenings, as Okojie and Del Rosario discuss their process in creating the films and the challenges they face as new Americans.

The session will be moderated by Linda Caballero Sotelo, the executive director of New Americans Museum in Liberty Station, and Benito Bautista, of the Filipino Cinema.

The screenings, along with the Q&A, are free, though organizers suggest a $10 donation to support the Filipino Cinema’s programs.

Register or donate via EventBrite. Look for Vimeo and Zoom links by email 20 minutes prior to the event.

The San Diego Filipino Cinema aims to highlight the importance of discovering and exhibiting the work of those who tell global Filipino stories, while nurturing the voices of emerging filmmakers. The group provides education programs, including workshops, mentorship opportunities, and more.