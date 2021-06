Patchwork is everywhere right now, there’s no way around it. The style that used to be reserved for a select group of cult Japanese labels has expertly ridden the wave of upcycled and conscious garments to become one of the most prevalent trends in luxury fashion right now. It just so happens that this month is Conscious Month at Browns, too, so you'll be seeing a lot of patchwork at the luxury retailer for the coming weeks. Compounding the rising popularity of patchwork is a set of young labels revitalizing the old-time Americana style.