newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady pays tribute to Vinatieri with ultimate compliment

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had many complimentary things to say about Adam Vinatieri this week after the longtime NFL kicker announced his retirement earlier this week. Belichick also made a pretty compelling case Thursday for why the former Patriots kicker belongs in the Pro Football Hall of...

www.nbcsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots Football#Nfl Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Indy#Football History#Super Bowl Xli#Veteran#Super Bowl Xxxviii#Super Bowl Xxxix#Field Goals#Hall Of Fame#England#This Week#Ultimate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

FOX has an “unscripted project with Tom Brady”

The GOAT may be coming to your local FOX affiliate, and not on Sunday afternoons or Thursday nights. Via Deadline.com, FOX has revealed that it’s working with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on some sort of reality series. “We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady, yes, that Tom Brady,”...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tom Brady homeless? Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion

Tom Brady's tenancy in Tampa is ongoing, but the seven-time Super Bowl winner needs a new place to rest his head at night. Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter sold the mansion Brady and his family rented for the past year. Tampa.com reported Jeter sold the seven-bedroom waterfront estate for well under asking price at $22.5 million. The property was listed for $29 million.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Thank Tom Brady for the New Wave of ‘Diva’ Quarterbacks

Jonas Knox, in for Doug Gottlieb on The Doug Gottlieb Show, places the blame for all the recent QB’s making demands of their franchises directly on the shoulders of Tom Brady. Jonas thinks that Brady’s success in Tampa has emboldened guys like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Westbrook to be more demanding about personnel decisions and team philosophy after watching Tom Brady win yet another ring.
NFLBleacher Report

Tom Brady Unscripted TV Series Teased by Fox at Upfront Presentation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady may be showing up on your televisions more outside of football season. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said at the company's upfront that an "unscripted project" is in the works with Brady, per Deadline's Peter White. White cited Game On!, of which Brady's Bucs...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

FOX Reveals It Has Something Coming With Tom Brady

In case you haven’t seen enough of Tom Brady on television, FOX is putting together a series that’ll focus on the seven-time Super Bowl champion. FOX Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier recently teased an unscripted series with Brady. He announced the news during a presentation. “We also have an unscripted project...
NFL10NEWS

Tom Brady reportedly working on unscripted series with Fox

With seven Super Bowl wins and a successful health and fitness empire under his belt, superstar Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. In fact, he's trying his hand at something completely new--television. Brady is reportedly working with Fox on an unscripted series,...
NFLbarrettsportsmedia.com

Fred Gaudelli Explains How NBC Landed Tom Brady vs Pats

The NFL puts together marquee matchups every year that their broadcast partners crave, but one stood above the rest this time for NBC. The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch spoke with NBC’s Fred Gaudelli about how the network bagged the white whale on the 2021 NFL schedule: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ first trip back to play the Patriots.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLNFL

NFL scheduled Bucs-Pats in Week 4 to ensure focus is on Tom Brady's return

When the NFL unveiled the 2021 schedule last week, the most highly anticipated matchup of the season landed in Week 4: Tom Brady vs. the New England Patriots. Vice president of NFL broadcast planning Mike North told Peter King of NBC Sports that it was a conscious choice to put the G.O.A.T. vs. Pats tussle early in the season, where other issues like injuries, weather, and playoff implications are less likely to take the focus off the Brady returning to Foxborough narrative.
NFLNBC Sports

How 2021 NFL schedule was created with additional games for next season

Of all the overblown NFL events, the nuttiness around the release of the schedule is particularly stunning to me. Fans have known their 2021 opponents for four months. The order of the games, plus television details—that’s all that’s left. I lost count at 33 different hosts/analysts/reporters on NFL Network and ESPN covering the schedule release Wednesday night, and that’s after CBS and FOX morning shows broke down the Week 1 schedules for each network.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Tom Brady sounds off on 'serious' knee injury, future in NFL

Tom Brady added to his unrivaled NFL legacy by guiding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in his first season with the franchise. Brady, 43, captured his seventh Super Bowl win and his first after leaving the New England Patriots following 20 seasons. Brady admitted during a...
NFLlaughingplace.com

ESPN+ Releases Trailer for “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady”

ESPN+ has released the trailer and premiere month for the upcoming series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, coming exclusively to ESPN+ this November. ESPN+ released a video message from Tom Brady and a trailer with the premiere month for the upcoming series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, which is coming exclusively to ESPN+ this November.
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Tom Brady playing Patriots: NFL exec explains why QB’s return to New England comes in Week 4 (report)

When the NFL schedule dropped last Wednesday, it was clear NBC had won the lottery. Tom Brady’s return to New England will come on Sunday Night Football on October 3 and it’s already one of the most anticipated regular season games in league history. As of Monday morning, the cheapest ticket available on StubHub is over $1,000 and TV networks are expecting huge numbers for the game, too.
NFLbostonsportsextra.com

Ranking Tom Brady’s Best Super Bowls

Tom Brady has won the Super Bowl seven times. That’s one more than any other NFL franchise has won and it’s the biggest reason most football experts consider Brady the greatest quarterback of all time. But which of those Super Bowl titles were the best performance by Brady? The former...