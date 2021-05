Wacky gag games aside, the trend of '𝒳 Simulator' games demonstrates a great truth: mundane manual tasks can be great fun. I'm the first to volunteer to help pals with DIY, bodge-y builds, stripping wallpaper, or shed clearouts. Sadly, I live on the top floor of a tenement and I don't think my landlord would appreciate me hiring a powerwasher just to have a go. So thank goodness for PowerWash Simulator, a game which launched in early access today and (to borrow an old DIY slogan) does exactly what it say on the tin.