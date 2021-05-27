5 Surprise Mini Brands Mystery Capsule Real Miniature Brands Collectible Toy (2 Pack) (PVC Tube Packaging) by ZURU, Gold
5 Surprise Mini Brands are real shopping brands that fit in your hands! Unwrap, peel, and reveal miniature collectibles of REAL brands plus fun shopping accessories. What 5 surprises will you unbox? There are over 70 miniatures of your favorite brands to collect, including rare metallic and glow in the dark minis, and super rare gold minis too! Find minis of your favorite brands like Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Lunchables and Heinz Ketchup. Collect them all to create your own mini shopping world!esuperseller.com