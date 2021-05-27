Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0”, Lightweight Android Tablet with Large Screen Feel, WiFi, Camera, Long-Lasting Battery, 64 GB…

First of all, IPS is also TFT display. Secondly Samsung PLS has better viewing angle than IPS... Well thanks for the info but... On spec sheet says only TFT, which we all know is not something great. I dont buy that story from Samsung that their PLS is better than IPS. Its not even close to the best IPS out there in color and viewing angles. The only thing they have better over any IPS is that they are way cheaper to produce and they consume less power. There are some more pros and cons of each but those two are among the most important ones for average Joe.