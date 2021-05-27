newsbreak-logo
Tucson, AZ

A motorcycle crash on Mount Lemmon causes traffic delays (Tucson, AZ)

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

A motorcycle crash on Mount Lemmon causes traffic delays (Tucson, AZ)

The traffic was snarled after a motorcycle accident on Mount Lemmon near Geology vista.

Officials with the Pima County Sheriff Department asked the people to avoid Mount Lemmon and adopt alternate routes. Deputy James Allerton reported that a motorcycle crashed on the left side of the roadway and suffered injuries.

Authorities are creating a landing zone to take the motorcyclist to the hospital. As of now, the current condition of the rider remains unknown. Officers mentioned that the traffic in the area will be closed or delayed for the ongoing investigation process. The identity of the victim has not been revealed.

The incident remains under active review.

May 27, 2021

Discover more Arizona Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the Arizona region.

