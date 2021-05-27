H.E.R, Demi Lovato & Brandi Carlile To Perform Elton John Tribute iHeartRadio Music Awards Tonight
IHeartMedia and FOX announced today that H.E.R., Demi Lovato and Brandi Carlile will perform during a special tribute honoring Elton John with the iHeartRadio Icon Award at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The award will be presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X and will honor Elton John’s global impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. The event will air LIVE from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The eighth annual event also will air live on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. H.E.R iHeartRadio Music Awards.www.blackfilm.com