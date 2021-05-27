Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

H.E.R, Demi Lovato & Brandi Carlile To Perform Elton John Tribute iHeartRadio Music Awards Tonight

By Alex McGaughey
blackfilm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHeartMedia and FOX announced today that H.E.R., Demi Lovato and Brandi Carlile will perform during a special tribute honoring Elton John with the iHeartRadio Icon Award at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The award will be presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X and will honor Elton John’s global impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. The event will air LIVE from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The eighth annual event also will air live on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. H.E.R iHeartRadio Music Awards.

www.blackfilm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Madonna
Person
Jhené Aiko
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Snoh Aalegra
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Lil Jon
Person
Halsey
Person
Nelly
Person
Pitbull
Person
Elton John
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartradio Music Awards#Dance Music#Live Music#New Music#Video Music#Iheartmedia#Fox#The Dolby Theatre#H E R Iheartradio Music#Bruno Mars Anderson#Ll Cool J#Social Star Award#Summer Walker#Best Fan Army#Best Lyrics#Best Music Video#Iheartradio Listeners#Iheartradio Stations#Live Performances#Superstar Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musiczapgossip.com

Sir Elton John and Olly Alexander raise awareness for HIV with moving BRIT Awards performance

Sir Elton John and Olly Alexander used their BRIT Awards performance to send a powerful message about those living with HIV and AIDs. The two singers – who are both openly gay – performed a moving rendition of Pet Shop Boys hit ‘It’s A Sin’ during the awards ceremony on Tuesday (11.05.21), after the song inspired the recent TV series of the same name in which Olly starred.
MusicDaily Gate City

The Weeknd, Elton John honored at iHeartRadio Awards

The Weeknd was the big winner at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, scooping Male Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Blinding Lights," while H.E.R., Brandi Carlile and Demi Lovato united for a tribute to Elton John, who received the Icon Award. (May 28) Subscribe for more Breaking...
MusicETOnline.com

Billboard Music Awards 2021: How to Watch Tonight, Performers and More

Get ready for tonight's 2021 Billboard Music Awards! Nick Jonas will host the 2021 show -- following a three-year run by Kelly Clarkson -- which returns to its usual May date this year after being pushed to October in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jonas, of course, is a...
Musicillinoisnewstoday.com

2021 iHeartRadio Music Award Winners: Full List

The award season (actually all year round) continues on Thursday, May 27th, with the iHeartRadio Music Awards back.Sponsored by Usher (People who hopefully weren’t paid Ush Bucks), The ceremony was broadcast live at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. After last year’s broadcast was canceled due to a pandemic, the music award show is back in the very 2021 category. For the first time, six people will be awarded the Tik Tok Bop of the Year, which will be awarded based on fan votes. There was a candidate.
MusicPage Six

H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile to perform at Clive Davis’ Grammy bash

Awards season may be over — but there’s still one more party to go. Clive Davis’ postponed second Grammy bash is finally happening on Saturday with H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile performing. H.E.R. will perform Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” and Carlile will play Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You.” We’re...
MusicBillboard

9 Memorable Moments From Clive Davis’ Grammy Museum Benefit With Elton John, H.E.R. & More

During part two of his virtual Pre-Grammy Gala Saturday night (May 15), host Clive Davis revealed something he said he’d never publicly admitted before: his favorite song. It’s a question the Sony Music chief creative officer says he gets frequently asked and always dodged -- until now. Turns out he has two: Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”
MusicPosted by
Daily Mail

DJ Khaled joined by H.E.R. and Migos kick off the 2021 Billboard Music Awards by performing We're Going Crazy in front of HUNDREDS of fans

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards kicked off with a fun-filled live performance by DJ Khaled, who was joined by H.E.R. and Migos to sing their hit We're Going Crazy. Unlike many of the performances over the past year and a half, the artists performed in front of actual fans outside of the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, in what was likely one of the largest live crowds in months.
Musicthecinetalk.com

The Weeknd And Ariana Grande Best Moments At iHeartRadio Music Awards While Performing ‘Save Your Tears’

The greatest music Award ceremony took place recently. And with the greatest Award happening you cannot miss out on this one performance. The ultimate collab of The Weeknd and Ariana Grande. They performed ‘Save Your Tears’ at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021. Stay tuned to get more insights about this particular performance and much more which took place at the Award ceremony.
Beauty & FashionElite Daily

Demi Lovato's iHeartRadio Awards Outfit Had A Sexy Plunging Neckline

What’s wrong with being confident? If you ask Demi Lovato, the answer would likely be: absolutely nothing. The 28-year-old Grammy-nominated artist showed up to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a plunging velvet suit that seriously wowed fans the second they saw Lovato hit the red carpet. Just after their arrival, Lovatics couldn’t help praise the star’s risk-taking outfit. I mean, it’s not every day you see someone in, you know, a purple velvet suit styled with a short, super-sleek ‘do, plus so much bling.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Breakfast Club

65 Best LGBTQ Anthems For Pride Month 2021

As a month so deeply invested in celebrating love, liberation, and unification across the spectrum of identities in the LGBTQIA+ community, we know nothing brings people — of all genders and gender-nonconforming identities — together like the power of music. Need some tunes to jam to this Pride? Look no further than our Pride Month playlist.
CelebritiesBillboard

Smooth Start: BTS' 'Butter' Blasts In at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

The song marks the superstar South Korean septet's fourth Hot 100 No. 1, all in the last nine months, marking any act's quickest accumulation of four initial leaders since Justin Timberlake a decade-and-a-half ago. Among groups, BTS has landed its first four No. 1s the fastest since the Jackson 5 in 1970.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Clive Davis Shares Joni Mitchell’s First Public Interview in Six Years, Chats With DaBaby, Oprah Winfrey, H.E.R. and More

Clive Davis has a gig as music’s own new Barbara Walters, if he wants it. For the second half of his two-part virtual “Grammy gala” this year, the music mogul doubled down in Saturday night’s invitation-only webcast on interviews with the stars, including Elton John, DaBaby, Paul Simon, H.E.R., Dave Grohl, Dionne Warwick and Chris Stapleton. When awards season returns in a presumably post-pandemic 2022, Davis will probably return to the usual performance-based Beverly Hills parties to which guests have become accustomed, but at least a few will miss his 2021 talk-show format.
Musicmymixfm.com

Olivia Rodrigo sends every ‘SOUR’ song into the top 30

Olivia Rodrigo and her debut album, SOUR, seem to be setting new records every hour. Her latest accomplishment? Having every single song on her album enter the top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. As Billboard reports, after SOUR debuted at number one, and three of its songs made the...