H.E.R, Demi Lovato & Brandi Carlile To Perform Elton John Tribute iHeartRadio Music Awards Tonight

What’s wrong with being confident? If you ask Demi Lovato, the answer would likely be: absolutely nothing. The 28-year-old Grammy-nominated artist showed up to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a plunging velvet suit that seriously wowed fans the second they saw Lovato hit the red carpet. Just after their arrival, Lovatics couldn’t help praise the star’s risk-taking outfit. I mean, it’s not every day you see someone in, you know, a purple velvet suit styled with a short, super-sleek ‘do, plus so much bling.