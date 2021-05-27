Democrats push bill allowing college athletes to organize

Today, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) urged Texas legislators to vote down the Conference Committee Report on Senate Bill 7 (S.B. 7) in its entirety. LDF previously sent testimony to the Senate State Affairs Committee and the House Elections Committee urging them to vote down S.B. 7 because it would further restrict access to voting. The proposed bill would eliminate straight-ticket voting, voting mega centers, roll back early voting, prohibit the distribution of early voting applications, and restrict curbside voting. Senate Bill 7 would also enable dangerous voter intimidation by allowing “watchers” to roam freely, check ballots, film voters, and surveil voters. The bill’s “standardization” proposals would severely limit the state’s 254 counties’ abilities to respond to their communities’ voting needs and interests. Senate Bill 7 would place a burden and barrier on Black and Latinx Texas voters’ abilities to exercise their right to vote and participate in the democratic process. The bill threatens to minimize and suppress the political power of millions of Texas, disproportionately people of color, students, those living in rural communities, and individuals with disabilities.