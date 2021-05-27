EPA Webinars: Advancing Water Reuse in Small and Disadvantaged Communities
Advancing Water Reuse in Small and Disadvantaged Communities. June 10, 2021 from 1-2:30 PM (Eastern Time) June 29, 2021 from 1-2:30 (Eastern Time) Many water recycling success stories are in larger cities. These outreach and listening webcasts will introduce water recycling opportunities that make sense for smaller communities. Equally important, we want to learn from you about your communities’ interests in water recycling and your needs for support to enable you to pursue recycling projects. We will follow up these webcasts with online training tailored for small and disadvantaged communities and set up pilot projects to assist individual communities with recycling project development.www.asdwa.org