The American Black Film Institute To Induct Lou Gossett Jr. & Ben Vereen Into Hall of Fame at Juneteenth Celebration
On Saturday June 19th, The American Black Film Institute will be inducting Oscar-winning actor Lou Gossett Jr., along with multi-faceted Tony award-winning actor Ben Vereen into their Hall of Fame. The induction will take place at the American Black Film Institute’s 2021 Juneteenth celebration, to be held virtually and in-person, with a live simulcast. Gossett Vereen Juneteenth Celebration.www.blackfilm.com