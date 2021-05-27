newsbreak-logo
Protests

RSF Media Watchdog Chief Leads Protest On Belarus Border

By Saulius Jakucionis
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) protested on Thursday at the Belarusian border along with dozens of journalists after the arrest of anti-regime blogger Roman Protasevich. RSF chief Christophe Deloire and the Belarusian and Lithuanian journalists placed portraits of their 21 colleagues imprisoned in Belarus on a fence...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investigative Journalism#European Union#Rsf#Protest Riot#Government Authorities#Eu#State Media#Rsf Media Watchdog#Afp#Reporters Without Borders#Belarusian Journalists#Belarusian Authorities#Independent Journalists#Paris Based Reporters#Lithuanian Prosecutors#Terrorist Intentions#Independent Journalism
