newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Heather Morris Reveals Why ‘Glee’ Cast Didn’t Speak Out Against Lea Michele Sooner

By Elana Rubin
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Glee was a hit satirical teen dramedy on Fox that aired from 2009 to 2015 and launched many 20-something stars into global fame. The actors portrayed a group of misfit high schoolers in Ohio who were passionate about show choir. The show appealed to high school outsiders around the world, who sought a place where they would fit in. But allegedly, behind-the-scenes it wasn’t as inclusive as on-screen. Heather Morris revealed why she and other Glee cast members didn’t speak out on Lea Michele’s behavior sooner.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

106K+
Followers
60K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Morris
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Amber Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Stars#Cast Members#Instagram#Everything Iconic#Glee Actors#Show Choir#Teen#Episodes#Global Fame#Luck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesperuzi.xyz

Heather Morris says Lea Michele’s behavior on the ‘Glee’ set was kept ‘very hush-hush’ and reveals many were ‘scared’ to alert executives

Heather Morris opened up about her experience working with Lea Michele on “Glee.”. “It was something that was very hush-hush on set,” Morris said of Michele’s alleged behavior. Michele was accused of mistreating former castmates, including “Glee” costar Samantha Ware. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories. Heather Morris recently spoke...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Heather Morris Says the “Only Person Honest” About Lea Michele’s Glee Behavior Was Naya Rivera

Heather Morris is still alleging that working with Lea Michele was not exactly a teenage dream. Last summer, Morris made headlines for accusing Michele of bad behavior on the set of Glee, calling out Michele on social media for allegedly treating her costars “with disrespect.” This week, Morris elaborated on those comments on comedian Danny Pellegrino’s podcast Everything Iconic, telling Pellegrino that reports of Michele’s on-set behavior were “very true.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

star Heather Morris says cast was 'scared' to report Lea Michele's alleged bullying

It sounds like working on Glee didn't always live up to the show's title. Heather Morris, who played Brittany on the Fox series, spoke on the "Everything Iconic" podcast Wednesday about star Lea Michele being "unpleasant to work with," as she previously alleged. Cast members "absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt" at the time, Morris said, but "nobody really did," per Page Six.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

'Maybe We Were Victims': Heather Morris Addresses Former 'Glee' Costar Lea Michele's Alleged Bullying Behavior On Set

Heather Morris is reflecting on Lea Michele's past behavior on the Glee set following allegations that the Broadway star mistreated her costars. Morris previously spoke out against Michele after costar Samantha Ware — who played Jane Hayward on Glee in 2015 — claimed last summer that the actress made her life a "living hell" on set of the musical series. At the time, Michele apologized in a statement, admitting she "clearly acted in ways which hurt people." She insisted she will "be better in the future from this experience."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Glee star Heather Morris claims people were ‘scared’ to talk about Lea Michele’s ‘bullying’ behaviour

Glee star Heather Morris has claimed that people were “very scared” to talk about co-star Lea Michele’s behaviour on set.Last year, several Glee alumni accused Michele of “bullying” behaviour. The comments were sparked by Samantha Ware, who claimed that Michele “made her life a living hell”.Morris – who portrayed Brittany S Pierce on Ryan Murphy’s musical comedy series – opened up about her experiences on the hit show starring opposite Michele.Speaking on the podcast Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino yesterday (26 May), the actor said that the situation surrounding Michele’s alleged behaviour was “the elephant in the room” and...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As New Accusations From Heather Morris Come Out, Lea Michele Is Focusing On Family

It was nearly a year ago that accusations of Lea Michele bullying on the set of Glee first went public due to claims made by Michele's former co-star Samantha Ware, and Ware was later backed up by other former Glee stars including Amber Amber Riley, Alex Newell, and Heather Morris. Now, Morris has come out with further comments about Michele's behavior on set of the hit Fox show, but Michele's focus seems to be on her family for the time being.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Glee’ Star Opens Up About Getting Bullied By Lea Michele

Glee star Heather Morris has opened up in recent years about working with Lea Michele. This week, she continued talking about her former co-star, and it ain’t good folks. This week, Morris appeared on the Everything Iconic podcast where she discussed Britney Spears, the ups and downs of Glee, and, eventually, Michele. Morris said she was scared to go higher-ups at Fox about Michele’s behavior.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Lea Michele Shares Photo of Glee Costar Darren Criss Holding Her Son Ever 'for the First Time'

On Thursday, Lea Michele shared a photo of her friend and former Glee costar Darren Criss holding her 9-month-old son Ever Leo for the first time. "Being a new mom in quarantine can be incredibly isolating at times. It was so hard not being able to see friends and family for so long," Michele, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption. "My heart is so full right now to see the faces of those I love in person. And seeing my dearest friends hold my son for the first time.
TV & Videostheboar.org

Why I didn’t connect with ‘Back’

David Mitchell and Robert Webb are perhaps two of the funniest, cleverest, most comical individuals currently on the UK comedy circuit. They are best known for their highly successful sitcom Peep Show, which ran on Channel 4 for more than a decade. Wry, caustic, and full of banter, their characters were engaging, light-hearted, and individuals you would both like to know and avoid in equal measure.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Prince Harry Reveals the Reason Why Meghan Markle Didn't Kill Herself

Prince Harry has officially pulled back the curtain on, well... The Duke of Sussex is featured in the new AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, which he co-created with Oprah Winfrey and which focuses on one's mental health struggles. This, of course, was a major topic of conversation in...
TV SeriesHarper's Bazaar

The Friends Creators Say They "Didn't Intend to Have an All-White Cast"

The Friends cast is a lot of things. Hilarious? Yep. Iconic? Definitely. But diverse? Not even a little bit. Over the years, the series has faced criticism for its lack of diversity, particularly its all-white, heteronormative lead cast. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter pegged to the premiere of the show's highly-anticipated HBO Max reunion special, the creators and executive producers of Friends weighed in on the sitcom's diversity issues.
TV SeriesPosted by
92.7 WOBM

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Debuts First Trailer

The first trailer for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is here. The popular CW show is returning to television screens this July, in a highly-anticipated reboot that features a whole new generation of Upper East Side private school students. This time around, the show will examine how new technology — particularly social media — impacts the teens as they discover they're being monitored by a mysterious presence, AKA Gossip Girl.