newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

The 2021 college commencement speech for our times

By Reporter
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of schools, lots of commencement addresses this spring, closing out a school year that was, you have no doubt heard ad nauseam, like no other. Not only did graduates finish their senior year doing work remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they are taking their place as adults in a country dealing with both the consequences of former president Donald Trump’s assault on America’s democratic institutions, and a national racial reckoning sparked by the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Blacks at the hands of police.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Speech#Our Times#College#School Year#Assault#Commencement Addresses#Graduates#Schools#Spring#Senior Year#Ad Nauseam#America#Blacks#Country#Police#Adults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Collegesbrattleborotv.org

Landmark College Commencement and Retiree Ceremonies

Join the friends and families of Landmark College Spring 2021 graduates this Saturday for two very special ceremonies. The Landmark College 20-21 Retiree Ceremony begins at 9:00am on May 22nd. Watch live on channel 1075 or below, on the Landmark College YouTube page!. Landmark College Spring 2021 Commencement will begin...
Providence, RIABC6.com

Providence College to hold first on campus commencement since ’75

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) – For the first time in decades, Providence College will be holding its commencement exercises on campus rather than the usual Dunkin’ Donuts Center. With the Dunkin’ Donuts Center not being an available option this year, the school will have its commencement on campus for the first...
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

Lycoming College holds commencement for 173rd graduating class

The bells at Lycoming College’s Clarke Chapel rang out the hour as the Oliver Sterling Metzler Gate opened and members of the 173rd graduating class passed through them in a time-honored tradition, beginning the end of a senior year for the students that had been anything but traditional. Presiding over...
Holyoke, MAbusinesswest.com

Holyoke Community College Commencement Slated for June 5

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021 on Saturday, June 5 with a virtual commencement ceremony starting at 10 a.m. This livestreamed event will be accessible at hcc.edu and the college’s social-media channels. The ceremony will feature introductory and concluding remarks from President...
Educationbrandeis.edu

Kwesi Jones ’21 to deliver undergraduate Commencement speech

Four years ago, a Brandeis-bound Kwesi Jones ’21 gave his high school’s salutatorian speech and thought even then it would be cool if he could one day serve as Commencement speaker at his university, too. Now Jones, a double-major in African and African American Studies and Film, Television and Interactive...
Pella, IAOskaloosa Herald

Central College professor, alumna honored at Commencement

PELLA — Terence Kleven, professor of religion at Central College, and Shannan Mattiace, a 1990 graduate, were honored at the college's Commencement ceremony Saturday, May 15. Kleven was named to the Dr. Jacob and Gela Schnucker Sessler Chair in Philosophy and Religion. Established in 2002, the endowed position recognizes distinctive...
Waterville, MERegister Citizen

Colby College livestreams its in-person commencement

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Colby College graduates were treated Sunday to a poem in their honor by a presidential inaugural poet, who urged them to stay grounded during turbulent times. Richard Blanco said the poem spoke “to the idea of centering oneself in childhood in order to see our most...
Holland, MIwhtc.com

Hope College Stages Commencement; Fallen Instructor Given H.O.P.E. Honor

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – Hope College held its Commencement ceremonies for the graduating class of 2021 on Sunday (May 16, 2021). In two separate sessions at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium, a limited number of family and friends were able to witness about 650 participating graduates get their symbolic sheepskin from the Holland school of higher education. “This year, our pomp is occurring under a slightly different set of circumstances,” said Hope President Matthew Scogin in his introductory remarks. “Because of how all of you have endured through these circumstances, we have a lot to celebrate today. The world has thrown a lot at you during your time in college, and if you can survive this, you can do anything. To you have I have one this to day – you are going to crush it.”
Chestertown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

College names Sophie Kerr finalists, outlines commencement plans

CHESTERTOWN — It almost feels like old times at Washington College, which will award the annual Sophie Kerr Prize for literary talent and about 300 undergraduate degrees in in-person celebrations this week — though some COVID protocols remain in place after a complete campus shutdown last year. On Monday, the...
CollegesLynchburg News and Advance

Watch Now: Randolph College celebrates 2021 commencement

Members of the Class of 2021 and their invited guests gathered Sunday on the field at Randolph College’s WildCat Stadium to celebrate all this graduating class has overcome. Nearly 130 students graduated from the college Sunday, and more than 100 of them celebrated with their faculty, families and classmates during the in-person commencement. The ceremony was streamed on YouTube for graduates and families to participate remotely.
Collegesmvariety.com

Palau Community College holds 58th Commencement Exercises

KOROR (PCC) — Palau Community College held its 58th Commencement Exercises on Friday, May 14, with 147 graduates receiving degrees in the following programs: agricultural science (6), criminal justice (8), community and public health (2), early childhood education (5), elementary education (11), environmental/marine science (1), liberal arts (12), nursing career ladder (9), STEM (science, technology, engineering & mathematics) disciplines (3), business administration (7), information technology (4), office administration (3), tourism & hospitality: food & beverages (1), tourism & hospitality: hotel management (7), tourism & hospitality: hotel operations (2), tourism & hospitality: tour services (4), air-conditioning & refrigeration (2), automotive mechanics technology (5), construction technology (6), electrical technology (2), general electronics technology (2), and small engine & outboard marine technology (3).
San Diego, CAsdcitytimes.com

City College student news organization releases commencement print edition

As the spring 2021 graduates prepare for their upcoming ceremonies, City Times released its special commencement print edition, which focused on the San Diego City College campus and the graduating class. The City Times team has reported virtually throughout the semester, providing the latest news for the San Diego City...
CollegesPosted by
FL Radio Group

Multiple Commencements Highlight Weekend at Keuka College

Two graduating classes, six separate ceremonies, and nearly 500 students all added up to a Commencement weekend like none other at Keuka College Saturday and Sunday. After the coronavirus pandemic derailed last year’s on-campus celebration, students from both the Classes of 2020 and 2021 took part in this year’s 112th Keuka College Commencement.
Boston, MADaily Free Press

COM graduating senior Archelle Thelemaque delivers student commencement speech

Archelle Thelemaque, a graduating senior of the College of Communication, delivered the Boston University student commencement speech Sunday in a historic ceremony after it was chosen by a committee of faculty members and administrators from dozens of submissions earlier this year. In her speech, Thelemaque spoke of her time at...
College Park, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

University of Maryland, College Park offering in-person commencement for first time since the coronavirus

The University of Maryland, College Park is offering in-person spring commencement for the first time since the coronavirus hit last year. The university will offer two outdoor ceremonies at Maryland Stadium on Friday to accommodate social distancing. Spring and winter 2020 classes are invited to attend. Peter Chapman, president and CEO of IonQ, will be the commencement speaker, and the ...
Annville, PALebanon Valley College

Lebanon Valley College Celebrates 152nd Commencement

Nearly 440 students in the Class of 2021 undergraduate and graduate programs celebrated their educational and personal accomplishments during three Commencement ceremonies this weekend. The College held three distinct Commencements—one for physical therapy doctoral graduates and two for undergraduate degree recipients—as part of the CDC and other COVID-19 protocols. The...