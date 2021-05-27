The 2021 college commencement speech for our times
Lots of schools, lots of commencement addresses this spring, closing out a school year that was, you have no doubt heard ad nauseam, like no other. Not only did graduates finish their senior year doing work remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they are taking their place as adults in a country dealing with both the consequences of former president Donald Trump’s assault on America’s democratic institutions, and a national racial reckoning sparked by the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Blacks at the hands of police.www.washingtonpost.com