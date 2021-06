TULSA, Okla. (AP) — John Legend will headline a concert to mark 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre. Legend will play the Remember and Rise event at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on May 31. Other performers and speakers will be announced later. The concert is sponsored by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, which seeks to educate people about the attack by a white mob that killed an estimated 300 people, most of them Black. Concert organizers plan to televise the concert, but details were not given.