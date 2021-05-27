Cancel
Slimbridge wildlife reserve seeks funds for mental health programme

By Long Reads
BBC
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wildlife reserve is seeking funding for a programme to help people suffering with anxiety or depression. Slimbridge Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) in Gloucestershire ran pilot sessions to see what benefit being near water provided those taking part. Activities ranged from bird watching, to canoeing and an estuary picnic.

Centre County, PADigital Collegian

Mental health advocates provide funds to Penn State's PEACE program

Kevin and Karen Lynch, advocates for mental health awareness, have gifted Penn State with $250,000 to create the Kevin and Karen Lynch Fund for the Program on Empathy, Awareness, and Compassion in Education in the College of Health and Human Development. The PEACE program strives to reduce symptoms of anxiety...
Mental Healtheastlothiancourier.com

John Rendall urges men to seek support for mental health issues

AN EAST Lothian charity worker is urging men to open up about their struggles as Men’s Mental Health Week approaches. John Rendall, 61, from Tranent, men’s group worker at Changes community health project in Musselburgh, is sharing his story in a bid to encourage others to reach out for help.
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

The Importance of Addressing Mental Health

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 5 U.S. children have a mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder and only about 20 percent get the help they need. The pandemic added a new layer of issues caused by isolation and anxiety around health. Beechwood Independent Schools Superintendent Mike Stacy says the pandemic has highlighted both kids’ and adults’ social and emotional needs.
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

WHO’s new guidance seeks person-centered, rights-based approaches to mental health care

Globally, the majority of mental health care continues to be provided in psychiatric hospitals, and human rights abuses and coercive practices remain all too common. But providing community-based mental health care that is both respectful of human rights and focused on recovery is proving successful and cost-effective, according to new guidance released today by the World Health Organization.
Mental HealthFox 59

Maintaining mental health in men

June is Men's Health Month. Emotional health is an important component. Men should be able to properly express their feelings without fear of being ridiculed. Mental toughness expert Eric Rittmeyer shares tips men can use to ensure they maintain their mental well-being.
Des Moines, IAkmaland.com

Sand questions mental health funding shift

(Des Moines) -- At least one state official says time will tell on whether a shift in funding will benefit mental health services in the state. State Auditor Rob Sand commented on developments in the just-concluded 2021 Iowa Legislative Session in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning. Lawmakers transferred the mental health cost burden from county property taxes to state coffers. Sand says the impact on services remains to be seen.
Pawnee County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Licensed Mental Health Therapist

Licensed Mental Health Therapist Position Available: Whether you are just entering the field or an experienced professional, if you are dedicated to reducing stigma, promoting mental health and working in a culture that values diversity, equity and inclusion, this is your opportunity! The Center for Counseling & Consultation, a Community Mental Health Center serving Barton, Rice, Stafford and Pawnee County's, is seeking a Full-Time, Kansas Licensed Mental Health Therapist. Competitive starting wage with opportunity for monthly bonus pay. No overnight or weekend on-call. Flexible schedule. Great Benefits, including clinical supervision for licensing at no cost to qualified applicants, professional development hours and stipend provided. Required: Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology, Social Work, Professional Counseling, or Marriage and Family Therapy, Licensed in the state of KS, Background free of abuse/neglect, valid KS driver's license with favorable driving record and drug testing required. Visit www.thecentergb.org, [ABOUT US, Employment] to apply online or call 620-792-2544 and ask for Gail for more information.
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Strengthening mental health in summer

INDIANA – Summer officially starts on Sunday. Many of us view it as an exciting time to go out and do activities, take vacations, and spend more time outdoors. It can be a time full of excitement and happiness depending on how we spend our time. In fact, summer is a great time to invest in lifestyle habits and support your mental health. There is a science that points to summer being a time of better mental health.
Mental HealthTrendHunter.com

Accessible Mental Health Platforms

Sesh is a mental health platform that "harnesses the power of group support and communities to provide an affordable, accessible mental health care option to millions of Americans." The platform offers 60-minute online group support sessions led by an experienced facilitator covering various topics including Coping with Depression, Managing Stress, Addressing Anxiety, and more.
Mental Healthaithority.com

Lyra Health Completes $200 Million Funding Round to Transform Mental Health Care Globally

Lyra Health, the leading provider of comprehensive mental health care benefits for employers, announced it has completed a $200M financing. Coatue led the round and was joined by new investor Sands Capital, along with existing investors. With the new funding, Lyra plans to accelerate its delivery of evidence-based mental health benefits for companies with employees located around the world. Lyra separately announced today new plans to enhance its international solutions.
Kidsmywestnipissingnow.com

Added funding for children and youth mental health services locally

A funding boost for mental health services for children and youth in our area. Four area groups are receiving an added $325,000 in provincial funding. Hands TheFamilyHelpNetwork is receiving nearly $300,000 of the funding. Bob Pipe, Senior Communications Specialist at Hands, says it’s great news. “We welcome this investment in...
Ellis County, KSHays Daily News

High Plains Mental Health Center hoping for millions in grant funding to help with service

Grant funding could bring around $7 million in funding to increase service level in mental health resources in the coming years. “I have been around about 40 years,” Walt Hill, executive director of the High Plains Mental Health Center, told the Ellis County Commission Monday. “I don’t get excited about much, except this is one of the most exciting things I have ever seen in my career in mental health.”
Mental HealthEverydayHealth.com

5 Must-Read Mental Health Studies From Spring 2021

COVID-19 has caused a spike in post-traumatic stress among pregnant and postpartum women, internet-delivered cognitive behavioral therapy may help make treatment more accessible and less expensive for kids with social anxiety disorder, and other mental health news from spring 2021. Pregnant Women Are More Vulnerable to Mental Health Problems Due...
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Online mental health intervention improves anxiety in isolated scleroderma patients during the pandemic

People with a rare autoimmune disease, who likely experience more serious isolation during a global pandemic, saw their anxiety and depression improve after receiving online mental health intervention through an international study involving investigators from Michigan Medicine. The paper, published in the Lancet Rheumatology, analyzed the mental health progress of...
Park County, WYPowell Tribune

Mental health funding priority for local legislators

The Wyoming Legislature’s Judiciary committee is slated to meet this week (Monday-Wednesday) in Casper. On the agenda is an overview of a bill draft dealing with involuntary hospitalization and emergency detainment of mentally ill persons. Two area legislators discussed the impact of cuts of $7.5 million to the state Department...
Nashville, TNTennessee Tribune

TN Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Receives More than $53 Million in New Federal Funding for Post-COVID Mental Health and Substance Use Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune)– The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. (TDMHSAS) is receiving more than $53 million in additional funding from the federal. government to address post-COVID mental health and substance use needs. The supplemental block grant funding will add more than $27 million to mental...