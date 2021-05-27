Cancel
Sartell, MN

Turf Being Installed Inside New RDR Arena, Rentals Soon to Follow

By Alex Svejkovsky
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SARTELL -- It won't be long now before the first practices will be held inside the new Sartell hockey arena. The turf is being installed inside Regional Diagnostic Radiology (RDR) Arena this week. Sartell Youth Rec Center President Brian Zimny says once the turf is finished they can start renting...

St. Cloud, MN
