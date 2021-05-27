Turf Being Installed Inside New RDR Arena, Rentals Soon to Follow

Want to help name the new events turf park in Prescott Valley?. Fain Signature Group recently opened a new events park located in Prescott Valley’s Town Center (2990 Park Avenue, Prescott Valley, Arizona), at no cost to the Town. The new recreation area is total of 12,000 square feet of premium turf grass enclosed by a 6’ foot rod iron fence and completed with evening string lights and a portable stage. The events park will be open to the public for entertainment, concerts, and plays as well as for relaxing or playing a game with friends and family (no pets please). FSG is also developing an events park rental program with Talking Glass Media (TGM). TGM on behalf of Fain will be providing booking of the events park for outdoor private parties, corporate socials, picnics, birthdays, public concerts and more. In the near future, FSG will be adding games like cornhole and other fixed activities for the public to enjoy.