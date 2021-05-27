Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Hey Minnesota, It’s Time to Turn This Button On in Your Car

By Abbey
Posted by 
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the arrival of summer, you're going to want to make sure this button is turned on in your vehicle. I remember getting my first car and this button being one of the first things my dad told me about. The general rule of thumb is to turn it on in the summer and leave it off in the winter. It wasn't explained to me why exactly to do that, because there were other things that needed more urgent attention on that '91 Honda Accord, but I have followed that button rule ever since.

mix949.com
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turn It On#Time To Turn#Car Cooler#Hot Air#Fresh Air#Air Time#Ac#Button Rule#Thumb#Auto#This Week#Winter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsKENS 5

Why it's a great time to sell your car right now

TAMPA, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic caused a lot of shortages, from cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and even soda cans. One that's been in the headlines more recently has been microchips. Many factories shut down during the pandemic, causing the production of microchips to slow. Microchips are used...
Cheyenne, WYkingfm.com

When Should You Use The Recirculate Button On Your Car Dashboard

With all this hot weather around Cheyenne do you know which dashboard button with the little vehicle and swirly arrows line you should be pushing and when?. We all have these two buttons in our vehicles, one that recirculates the car's air and the one that pulls in new air from outside the car. But many of us are unsure when to use them.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

It’s So Hot in Minnesota That the Roads are Buckling

We're having a heatwave, and Mother Nature isn't showing any signs of turning down the temperatures anytime soon. Usually, this type of heat is reserved for the dog days in late July and August. Instead, Minnesota is getting record-setting heat before summer officially starts on June 20th. It is so hot in our state right now, that it is causing roads to buckle.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Late spring is crunch time for Minnesota's backyard songbirds

This is the most important time of the year for our backyard birds. This is what it was all about, the hard work of surviving the winter or chancing mile after mile on migration to get here. Songbirds barely have time to settle onto a branch, put back some of the weight lost in winter's cold or on long flights, choose a summer territory, and then it's time to dive into nesting season.
Ogden, UTFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

3 signs that it's time to check your car's transmission

Spring is finally here and summer is right around the corner. That means it's time to ensure your car is equipped and ready for warmer months. Budah stopped by AAMCO in Ogden and talked with owner Manny Mercado about three signs that let you know it's time to check your transmission.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

10 Awkward Moments You Encounter At Minnesota Garage Sales

I love going to garage sales in the spring and summertime! Honestly, there's nothing better than finding a deal on something you were willing to buy new. It's like finding buried treasure. I've made my love for garage sales known to the world. But, even I know there can be super awkward moments at a garage sale that make them a little undesirable to people. How many of these awkward moments have you had at a garage sale?
Minnesota Statewallethub.com

Best Car Insurance in Minnesota

The best car insurance companies in Minnesota are National General, The General, and Direct Auto.The best car insurance companies in Minnesota have high customer satisfaction ratings, straightforward claims procedures, and affordable coverage. Those things are especially important for drivers in Minnesota, which ranks just 33rd for the cheapest rates in the country.
Pawnee County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

It’s time to free up your time

Remember the olden days when there were no cellphones or rather, portable “pocket” computers? When cameras took pictures and those were sparingly taken instead of cellphones, clicking pictures of everything one encounters? When phones were called “telephones’ and located only at home? Remember when the Tv was not on most of the time, when news was not being broadcast 24 hours a day, every day? When news was “good” news and not always depressing or tragic?
CarsPosted by
Mens Journal

Luno’s New Camping Gear Brings Superior Comfort to Your Car-Turned-Camper

Planning a car camping trip this summer? You might want to stop by the Luno website before you head out. The brand just released a new lineup of car camping gear to complement its inflatable mattress. We tested the LunoLife 2.0 last summer and loved it—it’s a simple, cost-effective alternative to a rooftop tent or towed camper Combined with the mattress, Luno’s new accessories will help you get even more comfortable in your car-turned-camper.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Turn your ceiling fan off! It's wasting energy when....

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer’s heat is just around the corner, which means our air conditioners will soon kick into high gear, and with that, high energy bills. But as Consumer Reports explains, choosing the right ceiling fan can help cool off that overheated electric bill. But how much do you really know about ceiling fans? Turns out they don’t actually lower the temperature in a room. They cool you off by creating a draft that moves air over your skin.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What Does the ‘Brake Hold’ Button Do in a Car?

There are so many technical features and buttons in a new car today that it can be hard to figure out what each one does. Of course, if you buy a new car, you can always thumb through the owner’s manual and figure everything out. Or you can simply push every button and see what it does. But one button that you might not figure out is the “brake hold” button, which can be found in some of the newer cars on the market today.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Why Is My Car’s Turn Signal Blinking Fast?

While you’re probably used to the “click, click, click” sound of your car’s blinker, there are certain times when it can “click” faster than normal. Fortunately, a fast-clicking blinker is somewhat of a common issue. Here are some possible causes and what you can do about them. How does a...