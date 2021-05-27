Hey Minnesota, It’s Time to Turn This Button On in Your Car

With the arrival of summer, you're going to want to make sure this button is turned on in your vehicle. I remember getting my first car and this button being one of the first things my dad told me about. The general rule of thumb is to turn it on in the summer and leave it off in the winter. It wasn't explained to me why exactly to do that, because there were other things that needed more urgent attention on that '91 Honda Accord, but I have followed that button rule ever since.