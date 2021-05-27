Lowcountry Orphan Relief and East Cooper Home Store Announce Summer Partnership
Each year, Lowcountry Orphan Relief (LOR) serves between 4,000-5,000 children in the Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties that are at risk or suffering from abuse, neglect, and abandonment. From newborns to young adults, LOR staff and its dedicated volunteers work tirelessly to provide Care Kits, Just In Case Closets, children’s events, and other services to support the needs of referred children.www.holycitysinner.com