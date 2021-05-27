Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Homebuyers increasingly willing to pay above asking price

By ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- The red-hot U.S. housing market is widening the gap between what a home is objectively worth and what eager buyers are willing to pay for it. Fierce competition amid an ultra-low inventory of homes on the market is fueling bidding wars, prompting a growing share of would-be buyers to sweeten offers well above what sellers are asking. Home prices have rocketed to new highs and many homes are selling for more than their appraised value.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
96K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Tucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Prices#Housing Sales#Home Buyers#Market Prices#Zillow#Nar#Corelogic#Homebuyers#Would Be Buyers#List Price#Sellers#Housing Markets#The Sale Prices#Comparable Homes#U S Homes#Inventory#Properties#Selling#Appraisers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Riverside County, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Riverside County homebuying: Record $489,750 price, busiest April in 15 years

Riverside County housing’s feeding frenzy created yet another new record high price amid the fastest-selling April in 15 years. Low mortgage rates fueled demand just as millennials enter their key homebuying years. Plus, vaccinations helped lower coronavirus risks and trimmed the pandemic’s broad economic challenges. As a result, price records tumbled in a buying pace last seen well before the Great Recession.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Report: Mortgage Rates Ticked Up Slightly

Mortgage interest rates inched up, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaging 2.99%, according to the latest Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey®. – 30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage: Averaged 2.99% with an average 0.6 point for the week ending June 3, 2021, up from the prior week when it averaged 2.95%. Last year, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.18%.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

U.S. Home Prices Set Another Record, but Growth Could Be Slowing

The U.S. saw a new high for the median home price in May, but there were signs of a market slowdown, according to a report Thursday from realtor.com. The median house price was $380,000 in May, a 15.2% increase compared to the same time last year, the data showed. That marks the 10th consecutive month of double-digit growth, but is down from April, when prices were up 17.2%.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Are rising property values good for Lincoln?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It doesn’t feel good to see your property taxes go up year after year. With a property tax rate of 1.96% in Lancaster County, homeowners are certainly feeling the impact on their pocketbooks, but local real estate agent Mark Faatz of Woods Bros Realty says that rising property values mean that money is coming into the city.
Real Estategreenteamrealty.com

Dreaming of a Bigger Home? Why Not Buy It This Year?

Are you clamoring for extra rooms or a more functional floorplan in your house? Maybe it’s time to make a move. If you’ll be able to work remotely for the long-term or your overall needs have simply changed, it’s a great time to sell your house and move up. Why? With mortgage rates in their favor and higher-priced home sales powering more moves across the country, sellers in today’s market are finding the space they need (and have always dreamed of) by purchasing a home in the upper end of the housing market.
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

Homebuyers on the Clock

With housing inventory drastically reduced, prospective buyers are jumping on the short supply, and listings are spending less and less time on the market. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February...
Real EstateSFGate

Mortgage rates wander higher but remain below 3%

After the holiday weekend, mortgage rates drifted up but still stayed under 3%. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average grew to 2.99% with an average 0.6 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.95% a week ago and 3.18% a year ago.
Real EstateUS News and World Report

US Average Mortgage Rates Flat to Higher; 30-Year at 2.99%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates were flat to higher this week. The benchmark 30-year home loan remained below the 3% mark amid continued positive indications of the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year rate rose to 2.99% from...
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

Average Rate For 30-Year Mortgage Continues to Hover Around 3 Percent

The average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage inched up slightly this week but remains below 3% at 2.99%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. That’s up from 2.95% last week but down from 3.18% a year ago. “Home prices continue to accelerate while inventory remains low and...
Real Estateembracehomeloans.com

Mortgage Rates Rise Slightly, While Applications Slip

Mortgage rates ticked up slightly this week, sending applications both to purchase a home and refinance one downward. According to Freddie Mac, the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate loans was 2.99% this week, up from 2.95% the week prior. As a result of the uptick, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported a 3% decrease in purchase applications and a 5% decrease in refinancing.
Real Estaterocketmortgage.com

The Average Mortgage Length In The US

When deciding between certain products, it can be easy to just go with the most popular. But when it comes to choosing the right mortgage product to fit your goals, going with the most popular option may not be the best decision. Sure, learning the average mortgage length in the U.S. is a good place to start, but learning more about other term length options and the benefits and drawbacks of each one will help you find the right mortgage for you.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Mortgage rates rise but stay sub-3%

Fickle mortgage rates rose once again last week, this time four basis points to an average of 2.99%, according to Thursday data from Freddie Mac‘s PMMS. However, despite fluctuating sub-3% mortgage rates, borrowers are still competing in a supply strained and overheated market. “Home prices continue to accelerate while inventory...
Real Estatempamag.com

Commercial and multifamily delinquencies slip to new pandemic low

Commercial and multifamily mortgage delinquencies fell to a new pandemic low in May, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. “Commercial and multifamily mortgage delinquency rates ticked down last month to the lowest level since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jamie Woodwell, vice president of commercial real estate research at MBA. “Pockets of elevated stress remain in loans backed by lodging and retail properties, driven by loans in the later stages of delinquency and foreclosure or REO. Quarterly measures of delinquency rates between last year’s fourth quarter and this year’s first quarter show a drop in distress across nearly every capital source.”