Covid origin: Why the Wuhan lab-leak theory is being taken seriously

Radio host Jason Rantz reacts to Big Tech giant Facebook retracting their ban on COVID-19 lab leak theory on "Fox News Primetime." JASON RANTZ: This shouldn't be breaking news because they should not have done this to begin with. They should have never censored folks from basically putting out a legitimate story that we have known about for a while. We don't know where it came from, but we certainly have reason to believe that it came from this lab and we should be encouraging more of an investigation to move forward, and for Facebook to come out there and "say oh, yeah, well, we don't trust it. We don't really want to give any benefit of the doubt to the Trump Administration or the Republicans who are pushing this for the last year." That really tells you that they are not about news. They are not about objectivity. They are about specifically going after their political targets and right now that remains the Republican Party.