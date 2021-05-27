Cancel
Palestine, TX

Need new ink? Ink Masters Tattoo show this weekend

By PENNYLYNN WEBB
Palestine Herald-Press
Palestine Herald-Press
 11 days ago
Those in need of some new ink can choose from an array of tattoo art talent this weekend at the Ink Master Tattoo show Friday, May 28 through Sunday, May 30 in the Palestine Civic Center, 1819 W. Spring St.

There will be live tattooing all weekend by over 50 award-winning tattoo artists, in an array of styles, including realism, traditional, black and grey and color.

“We are excited that Ink Masters chose Palestine as a location to host one of their statewide tattoo expos,” said Mary Raum, Palestine’s Tourism Marketing Manager. “They have indicated they have already received a greater response than anticipated.”

Ink Masters Tattoo Show is bringing 50 artists from across the United States, including Hawaii and Puerto Rico, for this three day event.

“These artists will be showing off their portfolios and booking appointments throughout the three day expo,” said Ray Hernandez, Ink Master founder. “They will also compete daily for prizes.”

Tattoo artists have begun posting images of their work and taking bookings.

“One artist booked all of his appointments within three hours of posting that he would be at the Palestine expo,” Raum said.

Tickets will be available at the door only.

Friday tickets for 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. are $20, with a $5 discount before 5 p.m.

Saturday, tickets are $20 for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.;

Sunday tickets are $20 for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A three-day pass is $35 per person.

Prices for all tattoo artwork may vary per artist.

To get a tattoo, you will need to book an appointment with an artist at the expo.

“These events get extremely busy on Saturday, so I tell people to come on Friday and find the artist they want to book an appointment with and do it that day,” Hernandez said. “If it’s your first time to get ink, then I suggest you look at all of the artist’s portfolios and then go home and really think about what you want to get before you book an appointment.”

Must be 18 and over with ID to get a tattoo. Children can attend with parents.

Food trucks will be available for concessions.

