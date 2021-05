Stoughton was one of a handful of communities that the state listed as having a spike in fatal opioid overdoses in the last year. The Department of Public Health, in a press release, singled out a handful of communities that it said experienced notable increases or decreases in fatal opioid overdoses from 2019 to 2020. In addition to Stoughton, other towns and cities on that list included Boston, Brockton, Holyoke, Salem, Weymouth and Worcester.