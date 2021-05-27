As the school year winds down, Philadelphia-area teachers reflect on how they adapted to pandemic restrictions

With the 2020 - 2021 school year coming to a close, we want to hear from you! Your feedback is critical. Helping students do their best in school requires a team effort. Parents, students, and schools all play important roles in this process. To help all of us learn how to make your child's schooling experience as positive and beneficial as possible, please give us your honest, thoughtful responses to the survey questions. In addition, each student in grades 3 - 12 will participate in a student survey during the same window. This will be done during in person class time.