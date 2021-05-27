As the school year winds down, Philadelphia-area teachers reflect on how they adapted to pandemic restrictions
Covid-19 has slammed all teachers with change. Some have held classes online while others have taught in person—sometimes willingly, sometimes grudgingly, and often tired. "When this is over, we're going to have collective PTSD," says Gena Lopata, 48, who is comfortable teaching in person two days a week at The Crefeld School, a small private institution in Chestnut Hill.