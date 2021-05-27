Cancel
Cary, IL

Trial scheduled for Jehovah's Witnesses elders accused of failing to report sexual abuse

By Shaw Media
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Jehovah's Witnesses elders accused of failing to notify police that a congregant was sexually abusing a child are scheduled for a joint trial in July. Jehovah's Witnesses elder Michael Penkava, 72, of Crystal Lake, and Colin Scott, 87, of Cary, were charged in November with violating reporting provisions. Both men are accused of failing to notify police about a church member who later was convicted of sexually abusing a child.

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

