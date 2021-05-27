Trial scheduled for Jehovah's Witnesses elders accused of failing to report sexual abuse

A 7-year-old boy from upstate New York has been arrested on rape charges. On 23 March, a 7-year old boy from Brasher Falls, New York was arrested, sending shockwaves through the small community near the Canadian border. Due to the age of the accused, there are few details available about the nature of the alleged crime or of the subsequent arrest. According to WNYTV 7, the boy was charged with third-degree rape. State troopers told the broadcaster that an incident occurred on Thanksgiving which prompted the boy's arrest. He was cited and later released. The troopers said the case will...