5 reasons you need to migrate from ALM to a modern test management tool

The enterprise software development approach has gone through a paradigm shift in the last few years to meet the increasing demand of delivering continuous quality customer experience. It has become more agile to support frequent incremental changes leading to more releases in a short time period. This change is across the board and impacts the software quality process as well. In this agile environment, legacy test management tools like HP QC or ALM and others can be quite unfitting and create speed bumps for your digital transformation journey. If you’re considering migrating from legacy tools such as ALM to a modern, agile/DevOps-ready test management tool that is lightweight, intuitive, and designed for better scalability, then you’re not alone. If you’re still stuck with your ALM, watch out for these five tell-tale signs that it’s time for your legacy software tool or application lifecycle management product to retire.