Aloha Poke Co. coming soon to Fairfield Town Center in Cypress

Kimberly Hardick, a ceramic artist, will debut Bella Bottega, a collective artist community, at 903 Honea Egypt Road, Magnolia, with the first studio spaces available in August. Construction is expected to begin in June. The space will include nine studios for artists as well as a community space with a kitchen and bathroom for the artists leasing the space to hold workshops or gather. Although the studio space will not be open to the public, Hardick said she looks forward to the artist community hosting fine arts festivals off-site with juried art shows.