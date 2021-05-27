newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cypress, TX

Aloha Poke Co. coming soon to Fairfield Town Center in Cypress

By Emily Jaroszewski
Posted by 
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aloha Poke Co. is expected to open mid-September at Fairfield Town Center, 29040 Hwy. 290, Ste. A05, Cypress. The company's goal is to create more fast-casual and healthy eating options, something Aloha Poke Cypress Franchisee Amanda Tabb said Cypress is lacking. Aloha Poke caters to all dietary restrictions and offers...

communityimpact.com
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Cypress, TX
Lifestyle
City
Cypress, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Cypress, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Tofu#Food Drink#Aloha Poke Co#Fairfield Town Center#Aloha Poke Cypress#Ste A05#Healthy Eating#Mid September#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Keto
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Spring, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Tea room, cafe and gift shop Sweet Inspirations now open on FM 2920 in Spring

Tami Zimmerman opened Sweet Inspirations at 6054 FM 2920, Spring, on April 26. The tea room, cafe and gift shop offers a selection of hot and iced teas as well as homemade desserts, sandwiches, soups, salads and quiche. The cafe also offers a variety of take-and-bake casseroles and specialty desserts, which can be ordered 24-48 hours in advance of pickup. Also available to host private parties, Sweet Inspirations will celebrate its grand opening June 5. 346-351-2144. www.mysweetestinspiration.com.
Spring, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Spring Harvest TX now growing, delivering microgreens across Greater Houston area

Husband and wife Rick Holland and Rene Vasquez Holland launched their business, Spring Harvest TX, out of their Spring-area home in February. The urban farm grows a variety of nutrient-rich microgreens, including broccoli, sunflower, wheat grass, barley grass, arugula, beets, daikon radish and purple radish, which customers can incorporate into their daily diets. All microgreens are grown to order in a controlled environment from organic seeds with no pesticides, and they are harvested within 24 hours of delivery. In addition to the Spring and Klein area, the business offers delivery to The Woodlands, Conroe, Montgomery, The Heights, River Oaks and Montrose. 281-814-9779. www.springharvesttx.com.
RestaurantsPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Mr. Gatti's Pizza opens new location in Kingwood

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza opened May 26 at 1345 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood. The eatery is a full-service buffet offering pizzas, pastas, salads and chicken wings as well as an arcade. 832-644-8780. www.gattispizza.com. Kelly Schafler is the editor for the Lake Houston, Humble and Kingwood edition of Community Impact Newspaper, covering public...
Magnolia, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Artist community Bella Bottega to debut this summer on Honea Egypt Road

Kimberly Hardick, a ceramic artist, will debut Bella Bottega, a collective artist community, at 903 Honea Egypt Road, Magnolia, with the first studio spaces available in August. Construction is expected to begin in June. The space will include nine studios for artists as well as a community space with a kitchen and bathroom for the artists leasing the space to hold workshops or gather. Although the studio space will not be open to the public, Hardick said she looks forward to the artist community hosting fine arts festivals off-site with juried art shows.
Conroe, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Taco Bueno opening soon in Conroe

Taco Bueno is slated to open in July at 2026 I-45 N., Conroe. The Tex-Mex diner serves items like tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos and chips, salads and bowls, and sweets. www.tacobueno.com. Eva Vigh joined Community Impact Newspaper in 2018 as a reporter for Spring and Klein. Prior to this position,...
HealthPosted by
Community Impact Houston

100% Chiropractic opens in Cochran's Crossing

A new branch of 100% Chiropractic, a wellness clinic franchise, opened May 27 at 4747 Research Forest Drive, Ste. 195, The Woodlands. The clinic offers chiropractic care, massage therapy and a full line of nutritional supplements. The branch is operated by Dr. Fatima Bangura. 346-831-0607. www.100percentchiropractic.com.
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Plans for Sunset Heights Park get boost from $898,000 state grant

A planned park in Sunset Heights got a boost May 27 in the form of an $898,000 urban outdoor grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. After the Houston Parks and Recreation Department acquired the land where the former Heights Transit Center was located in 2019—near the intersection of Main, Cavalcade and Studewood streets—the city hired the landscape architecture firm Lauren Griffith Associates to come up with a master plan for a neighborhood park at the site.
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream announced for Regal Benders Landing

Ice cream shop Handel's Homemade Ice Cream will be launching its second Houston location at Regal Benders Landing, located at 4495 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring, in early August. “We are excited about bringing old-fashioned frozen treats to the Woodlands and Spring area,” said Robert Bernard, senior associate of SRS Real Estate Partners’ Houston office who helped secure the lease. “This will be a great addition to Regal’s development here in the Woodlands-Spring area of Houston.”
YogaPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Cane Island announces addition of 152 homesites

The Katy master-planned community of Cane Island has opened three new sections of its popular 50-foot homesites. The sections will bring 152 additional three-, four- and five-bedroom family homes from David Weekley Homes and Perry Homes. “The 50-foot homesites are among our top sellers,” says Lawren Eckhardt, Cane Island director...
FitnessPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Burn Boot Camp opens 300th location in Kingwood

Now is the chance to help your local community succeed. Become a Patron by contributing to Community Impact Newspaper and gain daily insight into what's happening in your own backyard. Thank you for reading and supporting community journalism. Burn Boot Camp Kingwood opened May 24 at 1414 Northpark Drive, Ste....
AdvocacyPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Residential Recycling and Refuse of Texas celebrates ribbon cutting at new location, flagpole dedication for essential workers

Residential Recycling and Refuse of Texas celebrated its ribbon cutting and open house for its new office at 26401 FM 2978, Magnolia, on May 22 with the Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce. It was previously located at 26603 FM 2978, Magnolia. During the event, Montgomery County Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley also dedicated a flagpole, flag and engraved plaque in honor of the essential workers that have worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information from Residential Recycling. The Texas flag, dedicated by Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, previously flew over the State Capitol. Residential Recycling and Refuse of Texas performs approximately 3.1 million pickups annually, offering residential trash and recycling service in Spring, New Caney, Magnolia, Montgomery, Houston, Tomball, Hockley, Humble, Cypress, Waller, Conroe, Roman Forest and The Woodlands, according to company information. 346-248-5222. https://rrrtx.net.