AT&T WarnerMedia CEO Kilar says he does not plan to step down this year -source

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

May 27 (Reuters) - Jason Kilar, chief executive of AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia unit, said during an internal meeting on Thursday that he does not plan to step down from his role this year, according to a source familiar with the matter.

AT&T announced last week that it would spin off its media assets and merge it with Discovery Inc, ending the wireless carrier’s ambitious foray into media, and raising questions about Kilar’s future at the company. (Reporting by Sheila Dang, Editing by Franklin Paul)

