Attorneys, parents say they will drop lawsuit over mask mandate in Cobb Schools
Attorneys for a group of parents suing the Cobb County School District over its mask mandate for students say they are dropping the case for now. Marietta attorney Mitch Skandalakis, an attorney on the team representing six Cobb parents, told the MDJ they had decided to drop the case because they’re encouraged by a reduction in mask mandates and want to wait to see what happens at the start of next school year.www.mdjonline.com