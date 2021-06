FARRELL – Youth who are nicotine free joined Northwest PA’s Tobacco Resistance Unit and they are finding ways to positively impact their communities. On April 16, they participated in a litter clean up to celebrate Earth Day 2021. In a little over an hour, they gathered 14 bags of garbage, tires, tobacco trash and even a shop vac that was discarded along the roadside near Link the Valley, 1919 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell.