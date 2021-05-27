Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Tiger Woods: Rehab process 'more painful than anything I have ever experienced'

By Golf Channel
chatsports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his first interview since his car accident in February, Tiger Woods said he’s focused not on his long-term playing future but a more immediate goal: Walking on his own. “This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told Golf Digest, with whom he has a content partnership. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Digest#Rehab#Multiple Open Fractures#Walking#Crash#February#Pins#Southern California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Golf-Woods says rehab from car crash 'painful', focuses on walking on his own

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods described his recovery from a car crash that left him with career-threatening injuries as more painful than anything he has experienced and said his focus is on being able to walk on his own again. Woods, speaking in a Golf Digest https://www.golfdigest.com/story/tiger-woods-speaks-about-recovery interview published on Thursday, is no stranger to rehabilitation procedures after having several back and knee surgeries but admitted his latest recovery was unlike any he has undergone before.
GolfPosted by
Us Weekly

Tiger Woods Details Recovery in 1st Interview Since Car Accident, Has No Comment About Golf Return: Rehab Is ‘More Painful Than Anything’

Keeping positive. Tiger Woods is focused on making a full recovery following his February car crash. “This has been an entirely different animal,” the golf pro, 45, told Golf Digest in his first interview following the accident on Thursday, May 27. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”
GolfBleacher Report

Tiger Woods Talks 'Painful' Injury Rehab, Timeline for Return to Golf After Car Crash

Tiger Woods might be used to recovering from injuries, but his rehab after a single-car crash in February has been a tougher challenge for the golf superstar. "This has been an entirely different animal," Woods told Daniel Rapoport of Golf Digest. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced."
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods: "I have never felt so much pain"

Tiger Woods explains the rehabilitation process undertaken after the serious car accident last February in Los Angeles. Aimed at fully recovering the functionality of the operated right leg. Tiger Woods, statements. "I've never felt so much pain before as on this occasion. 'Should I go back to golf?' Now I'm...
GolfGolf Digest

This stat reveals Bryson DeChambeau might actually be one of the LEAST efficient drivers in golf (we’ll explain)

Bryson DeChambeau is absolutely smashing the ball this year. Or is he?. Although DeChambeau leads the PGA Tour in driving distance, averaging an eye-popping 322.1 yards off the tee, he ranks dead last—let me repeat, dead last—for the year on tour in smash factor, a stat generated with the ratio of ball speed divided by clubhead speed. In layman’s terms, smash factor is one indicator of just how efficient a player is swinging the golf club or, perhaps, how efficient the club itself is performing.
Golfchatsports.com

That Brooks Koepka Feud Won’t Leave Bryson DeChambeau Alone

DUBLIN, OHIO — Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth played together in the first two rounds of the Memorial Tournament on Thursday and Friday, an arrangement that would starkly demonstrate how two top golfers, both 27, have developed such disparate followings in the sport. For DeChambeau, it reinforced his status as...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka FUMING over Phil Mickelson's SEA OF FANS on 18 at US PGA

It was like a scene from out of East Lake when Tiger Woods strolled to glory at the 2018 Tour Championship, as Phil Mickelson's legion of fans stormed the 18th fairway to march with their man to a record-breaking victory at the US PGA Championship. Only joint runner-up Brooks Koepka,...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Tiger Woods Shares Honest Admission On His Rehab Process

Tiger Woods has battled plenty of injuries through his legendary PGA Tour career — but none quite as tough as the one he faces right now. In his first interview since his harrowing car accident back in February, Woods explained how the difficulties from this rehab process are tougher than any he’s faced in his 25-year career.
GolfGolf Digest

Rickie Fowler takes the right attitude into his rare trip to U.S. Open Final Qualifying

DUBLIN, Ohio — Rickie Fowler came to the Memorial Tournament with a mission of avoiding an extra 36 holes of golf the day after its conclusion. No such luck. Ranked 101st in the world entering the Memorial, Fowler needed to finish first or second at Muirfield Village Golf Club to climb into the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking and earn an exemption into the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines near San Diego two weeks hence. But after sitting in seventh place after two rounds, Fowler slipped backwards with a third-round 75. He closed on Sunday with a 70 to end up T-11 at four-under 284.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Bryson DeChambeau: "I slept eleven hours"

Bryson DeChambeau will move back to FedExCup No. 1 after posting rounds of 68-68 on the weekend at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. "It was worth it. t no doubt was worth it. That's what I was hoping to do this weekend when I was on that plane at 2:45 a.m.
GolfClick2Houston.com

Coronavirus knocks Rahm out of Memorial after 6-shot lead

DUBLIN, Ohio – Jon Rahm walked off the 18th green after tying the 54-hole record and building a six-shot lead, leaving him on the cusp of joining Tiger Woods as the only repeat winners of the Memorial. Moments later, he doubled over behind the green and said in anguish, “Not...