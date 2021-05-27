newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

You Can Still Count The Number Of Black CEOs On One Hand

kbbi.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen protests erupted after George Floyd's murder, Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, a philanthropy focused on social justice and inequality, says he fielded phone calls from more than a dozen chief executives who were "disturbed and deeply concerned." There was a lack of diversity among upper management and...

www.kbbi.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Walker
Person
Mary Barra
Person
Brian Moynihan
Person
Deray Mckesson
Person
Ken Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Black Colleges#Executive Compensation#Racial Injustice#Ceos#Corporate Roles#Fortune 500#Corporate Data#The Ford Foundation#Equilar#Merck#Procter Gamble#General Motors#Campaign Zero#Npr#Bank Of America#Bank Of America Is Black#Chief Executives#Corporate Leadership Data#Corporate America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Starbucks
Related
EconomyPosted by
WOKV

Female CEOs saw ranks dwindle in 2020; median pay fell 2%

Most of the women running the biggest U.S. companies saw their pay increase last year, even as the pandemic hammered the economy and many of their businesses. Despite those gains, however, the median pay for female chief executives actually fell in 2020. Already a small group, they saw several high-profile women leave their ranks last year. That means changes in pay for only a few helped skew the overall figures, highlighting just how slow diversity has been to catch on in Corporate America’s corner offices.
Public HealthThe Independent

Pandemic or no, CEO pay rises again. Typical package: $12.7M

As COVID-19 ravaged the world last year, CEO ’ big pay packages seemed to be under as much threat as everything else. Fortunately for those CEOs many had boards of directors willing to see the pandemic as an extraordinary event beyond their control. Across the country, boards made changes to the intricate formulas that determine their CEOs’ pay — and other moves — that helped make up for losses created by the crisis.
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

How CEOs Pumped Up Their Pandemic Paychecks | Opinion

After the pandemic shut down their industry last March, Carnival and other cruise lines scrambled to get paying customers home—often while stranding employees at sea. As late as August, the company still had employees stuck on ships. That same month, the company's board awarded CEO Arnold Donald a special "retention...
Public Healthkmaland.com

Corporations Expanded CEO-Worker Pay Gap During Pandemic

(Lincoln) -- Many of the nation's largest low-wage employers, including FedEx, Tyson Foods, Walgreens and other brands familiar to Nebraskans, helped expand racial- and gender-pay inequity during the pandemic. Sarah Anderson, global economy project director at the Institute for Policy Studies, and co-author of a new report, said in a...
Economydallassun.com

Corporate Sales Strategies of Fortune 500 Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2021 / Corporate marketing to the C-suite and other executives needs to be done differently than traditional sales and marketing. Many sales professionals wonder how to sell to Fortune 500 companies. Others want to know the exact corporate sales strategies used by the most successful Fortune 500 companies when selling themselves.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here are the companies requiring employees to get vaccinated

As vaccinations taper going into summer, employers are considering several ways to encourage their workforce to get inoculated against COVID-19. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. employers plan to require employers to produce proof of vaccination, according to a survey from Arizona State University with support from the Rockefeller Foundation. “Employers can...
EconomyLowell Sun

You can have money and still have values

What is your general rule of thumb when spending money? For most of us, we buy what’s convenient, affordable and has a level of quality to it that we are willing to sacrifice to various degrees according to convenience and affordability. You get what you pay for. That’s how we...
TravelAOL Corp

Business travel will return despite what Airbnb CEO says: Hilton CFO

Business travel should return to 70% to 75% of 2019 levels by the end of the year, according to Hilton's chief financial officer. That's somewhat in contrast to recent comments by Airbnb Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky, who said future business travel will look different than it has in the past, with a higher bar to get on the road for work.
Marketsthedechained.com

Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo Reveals Cryptocurrency Policies

Citigroup, the Bank Of America, and Wells Fargo have disclosed plans in their policies to offer cryptocurrency-related services. The three financial institutions are currently in different development levels as they seek to finalise plans. The Wall Street institutions have unveiled their plans to the Senate Banking Committee led by Senator Sherrod Brown last week.
StocksCNBC

Bank of America names its 'best' stocks to play the U.S. and global recovery

Analysts from Bank of America have picked stocks set to get a boost as economies in the U.S. and Europe recover from the coronavirus pandemic. "We highlight stock opportunities in both regions poised to benefit against the current backdrop (stronger relative ... US growth and rising inflation), as well as beneficiaries of the faster-than-expected re-opening in Europe," the bank's analysts wrote in a note published Wednesday.
Advocacybreakingnewsandreligion.online

Companies Paying Starvation Wages Whine That Workers Aren’t Interested

Everyone knows American corporations from McDonalds to Walmart pay starvation wages. So now so-called leaders like Montana governor Greg “Punch a Journalist” Gianforte won’t distribute federal benefits, because people live better on those than on wages. Well, raise the wretched wages. They’re pitifully low. Or, as senator Bernie Sanders’ staff director Warren Gunnels put it: “Raise your wages and benefits or flip your own damn burgers and sweep your own damn floors.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.
Businessnewsverses.com

Goldman Sachs, Credit score Suisse and different companies are utilizing free meals to lure employees again to the workplace

There isn’t any such factor as a free lunch — besides when huge firms wish to get their workers again to the workplace throughout a pandemic. Employers together with banks and asset managers, expertise firms and legislation companies are ramping up back-to-work plans as extra People get vaccinated and New York Mayor Invoice De Blasio targets a July reopening for town.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.