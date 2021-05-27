Cancel
FIFA

Swiss bank Julius Baer to pay nearly $80M in FIFA case

By RONALD BLUM
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

NEW YORK -- The Swiss bank Julius Baer agreed to pay nearly $80 million in fines and penalties for its role in illegal payments involving FIFA and the South American governing body CONMEBOL. The bank will pay a $43.32 million fine plus $36,368,400 in restitution -- matching the total of...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

