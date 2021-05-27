Swiss bank Julius Baer to pay nearly $80M in FIFA case

Swiss Bank Julius Baer admitted it participated in money laundering of $36 million in bribes in the "FIFAgate" scandal over television broadcast rights, US officials announced on Thursday. The bank admitted in federal court that it conspired to launder the funds through the United States to officials with FIFA and soccer federations in the Americas. "Their behavior has earned them the equivalent of a red card, and the money the bank now owes the US government is more than double what it admits to laundering," FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William F. Sweeney Jr said in a statement. It was the latest twist in the scandal which shook up the international footballing body, forcing long-time chief Sepp Blatter to step down in 2015.