Google Docs is undoubtedly one of the best cloud document editors with real-time collaboration, authoring, and other great features. However, if you want to caption the images that you have used in a document, there is no direct option provided in Google Docs. You will have to do a bit of work in order to add a caption to your photos. In this article, I am going to share steps to follow to insert a caption to your image in Google Docs.