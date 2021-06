Drugstore chain Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) is the largest chain on the East Coast and the third largest in the U.S. The stock is up 32.2% in 2021, with its 320-day moving average serving as a stable floor since April. However, RAD is a far cry from its Jan. 28 annual high, and the stock has only cleared its 80-day moving average once on a closing basis since April. In other words, the shares have spent the last two months trading in a tight range.