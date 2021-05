If you're looking for an introduction to the natural beauty and ancient history of Southwest England, they don't come much better than this. The Gloucestershire Way runs from the Westerly border of the county - the Welsh town of Chepstow - to the historic town of Tewkesbury, on the river Severn in the north. Winding through ancient forest, rolling hills, and steep valleys, it can be divided up into distinct sections, or if you're feeling brave, tackled as one over the course of several days. Either way, the Gloucestershire Way is undoubtedly one of the best walks near Bristol.