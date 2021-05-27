Wolfenbarger Named Arkansas Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Incoming Hog freshman Jersey Wolfenbarger was named the Arkansas Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year, announced today. With her win in 2019-20, Wolfenbarger joins an elite club of multiple time winners, including Christyn Williams, Jordan Danberry, Tyler Scaife, Morgan Hook, Shekinna Stricklen, and Kelly Johnson. Sasha Goforth, who will play alongside Wolfenbarger this season, was the Gatorade Player in the state of Arkansas following the 2018-19 season.