Wolfenbarger Named Arkansas Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year

Following a week of state tournament action, the Arkansas high school spring sports state championship games are now set for baseball, softball, girls soccer and boys soccer. In the past, the state title games have been played in Fayetteville on the University of Arkansas campus, but this year, the championships have been moved to Benton due to the Razorbacks baseball team having a series at home starting Thursday, as well as the Razorbacks softball team hosting an NCAA Regional starting Friday.